Greenwood man arrested for child molestation

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – A Greenwood man was arrested for child molestation, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that on Sept. 4, they responded to request to speak with an officer at an address on the west side of Greenwood.

During that conversation, the victim’s mother told deputies that her child had been touched inappropriately by 51-year-old Richard Huffman in May.

The juvenile victim also told deputies that they had been touched in an inappropriate manner by Huffman.

Huffman was taken into custody on Oct. 29 and transported to the Johnson County Jail.

He faces a preliminary charge of child molestation.