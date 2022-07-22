Greenwood mayor hosts vigil for prayer and healing

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers, faith leaders, and community members are gathering for a vigil Friday evening to honor the victims of the Greenwood Park Mall shooting.
It’s happening at 7 p.m. at the Greenwood Amphitheater located on 300 South Washington Street. The vigil will include prayers and scripture from multiple faith traditions and religious backgrounds, live music, and special words presented through a speech from the mayor.
Mental health professionals will be present to provide people with grief support and resources .
Those interested in attending can find parking in the Greenwood Community Center parking lot.
