Greenwood Middle School coach arrested, fired after accused of sending nudes to student

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A wrestling coach at Greenwood Middle School was arrested Tuesday night after he was accused of sending nude pictures of himself to a female student, police confirmed to News 8.

Elijah Ross was arrested on a preliminary charge of providing obscene material to a minor and child solicitation.

Greenwood Community School Corporation confirmed to News 8 that the coach was terminated on the same day as his arrest after learning about the allegations.

Greenwood Schools released the following statement:

“On Tuesday, January, 30th, we learned that one of our lay coaches at Greenwood Middle School was accused of having inappropriate communication with a student. We immediately contacted local law enforcement officials, who are conducting an investigation. The lay coach has been terminated effective Tuesday, January 30th. The safety and wellbeing of our students remains our top priority.”

According to the Johnson County Jail, Ross was released on Tuesday after paying a $500 cash bond and a $4,000 surety bond.

Johnson County Prosecutor Brandon Robinson told News 8 that documents with information detailing evidence against Ross will be released within the next week once charges have been filed.