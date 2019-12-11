Greenwood movie theater reopens after remodel

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A 30-year-old movie theater reopens after a major overhaul on Thursday.

The Cinemark Greenwood Center has been remodeled inside and out from the concessions stand to the auditoriums.

The concessions include frozen alcoholic beverages as well as beer and wine. Pizza and your traditional movie theater snacks like popcorn and candy can also be found in the concession area.

Each auditorium has been rebuilt with reclining heated seats.

The theater opens to the public on Thursday at 2 p.m.

You can find more information on showtimes and pricing here.