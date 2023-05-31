Greenwood nonprofit closes after car crashes into building

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Social of Greenwood, a nonprofit that provides programs for people 50 years and older, is temporarily closed after a car drove into its building, according to a Facebook post by the nonprofit.

The car drove into the east side of the building, and caused major damage. This prompted the nonprofit to close for a week to assess the structural issues caused by the accident.

“We are asking our members and those in the community to please stay away from the east side of our building until further notice,” the post said.