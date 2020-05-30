Greenwood Park Mall closes ‘due to recent events’

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall closed its doors at noon on Saturday.

According to Greenwood Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Matthew Fillenwarth, Simon Property Group decided to close the mall “due to recent events.”

No other details were immediately available on the closure, but Greenwood police say they are “monitoring the current situation closely with Simon Property Group and other local agencies.”

it is unclear when the mall will reopen.

