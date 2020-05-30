Local

Greenwood Park Mall closes ‘due to recent events’

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall closed its doors at noon on Saturday.

According to Greenwood Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Matthew Fillenwarth, Simon Property Group decided to close the mall “due to recent events.”

No other details were immediately available on the closure, but Greenwood police say they are “monitoring the current situation closely with Simon Property Group and other local agencies.”

it is unclear when the mall will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ISDH: Nearly 700 more positive COVID-19 cases; 13 more Hoosiers die

Coronavirus /

Saturday afternoon forecast

Weather /

Plenty of options for those with mail-in ballots, but officials advise you don’t mail it in

Local /

IMPD: Shots fired at officers on city’s east side, suspect arrested

Crime Watch 8 /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.