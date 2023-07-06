Greenwood Park Mall hosting Public Safety Day event

A sign for Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, on July 17, 2022. (WISH Photo from video)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall officials announced that the mall will be hosting a Public Safety Day event.

On July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., local Greenwood law enforcement and first responders will be at Greenwood Park Mall to share safety information, along with games, prizes, and activities for kids of all ages. In addition to the fun and games, officials with the Greenwood Park Mall will unveil a new wall mural, dedicated to local law enforcement and first responders, and designed by local artist, Sydney Nichols.

The mural will be located between T-Mobile and Kumo Japanese Steakhouse.

Activities include a fire engine bounce house, live music from a local DJ, giveaways, games, and local food trucks. Families will also be able to view vehicles, trucks, motorcycles, trikes, and unique interactive simulators.