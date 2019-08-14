Greenwood Park Mall open again after power outage

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A power outage has left more than 1,000 customers without power in Johnson County.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, 1,105 customers are without power.

The outage didn’t just affect residential areas. Greenwood Fire Department said the Greenwood Park Mall was closed. It has since reopened and power has been restored to the mall.

Johnson County authorities said traffic signals are also being affected. Drivers should treat nonworking signals as a four-way stop.

According to Duke Energy, the power is expected to be restored around 3:30 p.m.

Details surrounding what caused the outage have not been released.