Michigan State Police locate Greenwood man accused of killing father

UPDATE: Police say Jacob was taken into custody Tuesday by the Michigan State Police just across the state line.

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood police are looking for a 22-year-old man accused of killing his father on Monday at a residence.

Jacob M. Moran is considered armed and dangerous.

At 6:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue.

Officers arrived and located 45-year-old Shaun Moran dead in a garage with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect is the victim’s son. It was reported Jacob was angry with his father after he was told to move out of the home.

Jacob was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He is driving a white 4-door 2015 BMW, which has an Indiana paper plate S10202342.