Greenwood set to open Northeast Loop Trail

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood is expanding its trail system this fall.

The Northeast Loop Trail will run around the perimeter of Northeast Park. The park is two miles west of U.S. 31 and one mile west of North Meridian Street.

The asphalt trail will be just under a mile long and ten feet wide, the city of Greenwood said in a statement Thursday.

People will be able to walk, jog, or bike along the trail. No vehicles will be allowed.

“The new Northeast Loop Trail will improve the City of Greenwood’s walkability and increase accessibility for residents of all ages and abilities,” Greenwood parks & recreation executive director Rob Taggart said.

Funding for the trail comes from the Community Development Block Grant, a program created by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This city has not given a specific opening date.