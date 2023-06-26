Greenwood woman describes moment house rattled by severe weather

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — “My house started rattling,” Greenwood woman Jeanne Seal said after Sunday’s severe weather damaged her home.

Greenwood was one of the hardest-hit areas, with widespread damage reported in and around the city.

Seal was inside her home when the weather struck and broke the windows of her home.

“The doors were rattling,” Seal said. “I put two pillows over my head and just laid on the floor, and it was really scary.”

Residents in the area say this round of storms is hard to fathom after the area was hit by a tornado in April that damaged 16 Whiteland homes.