Greenwood woman searches for lost wedding ring

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — What started as a day celebrating her daughter’s upcoming wedding turned into a nightmare after a Greenwood woman lost three of her rings in a shopping center parking lot.

Patricia Frazier said she lost the rings in the parking lot of a Bed Bath & Beyond store at Hamilton Town Center. She got two of the rings back but says the remaining missing ring holds the most sentimental value.

Frazier was with her daughter working on a wedding registry. “It is not uncommon for me to take my rings off to put lotion on my hands. But for some reason, I just forgot to put them back on,” she said.

She got out of the car, not realizing until hours later that her rings had been in her lap.

“The thoughts flashed through my mind, and I realized what had happened,” said Frazier. “My husband and I got in the car and made a beeline for the store.”

Her daughter called the store to have an employee check the parking lot, and the store called back with what sounded like promising news.

“We found your wedding band, but the other ring that we found is damaged,” is what Frazier said the store told them.

But when she and her husband showed up at the store, something was missing.

“The rings that she hands me are the two sterling silver rings, not my gold wedding band,” said Frazier.

On Monday, she was still missing the custom wedding band her husband gave her 25 years ago.

Her daughter made a Facebook post, now widely shared, in hopes that someone will recognize the ring and return it.

PLEASE READ/SHARESaturday evening 6/6, my mom and I were at Bed Bath and Beyond at Hamilton Town Center in… Posted by Cally Caroline Frazier on Sunday, July 7, 2019

“After you have worn a ring that long and it signifies a marriage, and all the things that go into that marriage and that bond, it just has so much sentimental value that there is no replacing it,” said Frazier.

Frazier is offering a reward of $1,000 to recover. You can either reach out to News 8 or to Frazier’s daughter on Facebook.