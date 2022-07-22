Local

Greenwood’s Coffeehouse Five hosting mental health event for those affected by mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Coffeehouse Five, a Greenwood coffee shop that offers mental health support and counseling services to the community, will host a free event Friday evening to help those affected by Sunday’s shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall.

Local psychotherapist Christine-Turo Shields, LCSW, LCAC, will be on hand to provide support and help community members process Sunday’s tragic events.

Turo-Shields has over three decades of experience and has provided support following similar events, including the Richmond Hills explosion and the Indiana State Fair stage collapse.

The two-hour event begins at 6 p.m. at Coffeehouse Five on Market Plaza in Greenwood. The coffee shop will not offer barista service, but free coffee and water will be provided.

Anyone interested in attending the event is asked to register online.