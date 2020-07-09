Greenwood’s Summer Concert Series to begin, social distancing plan in place

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — As Greenwood looks forward to starting their Summer Concert Series, they are also keeping social distancing in mind. Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department officials have announced a social distancing plan to keep all performers, staff and attendees safe.

The first event will take place Saturday, July 11 at 7 p.m., with Tastes Like Chicken performing.

Those attending the events are being asked to come early, as there will be a limited capacity of 1,215 attendees. Upon arrival, attendees will choose a specific seating zone, also with limited capacity.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and will cut off people from entering once the venue has reached capacity.

For each seating zone, attendees will receive a colored wristband to match the section and are asked to enter the venue based off of what color they are assigned.

“The Greenwood Parks Department and city leadership has been preparing for the launch of the Summer Concert Series for the past couple of months,” said Parks & Recreation Director Rob Taggart in a statement. “We feel confident residents and visitors will experience a safe and enjoyable summertime event.”

Because of social distancing, officials say the dance floor will be closed and attendees are encouraged to wear facemasks.

Those who are sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home.

For more information on show times, food and beverage vendors, concessions and more, click here.