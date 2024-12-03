Grinch on the loose in Whitestown; city asks for help catching him at holiday events

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — As the city of Whitestown prepares to celebrate the holidays, one particularly green suspect has threatened the joy of Christmas by wreaking havoc on the town’s firefighters.

City leaders shared a video of the Grinch racing around the Whitestown Fire Department, waking crews from their winter hibernation and wreaking havoc by stealing chips, gear, and even a firetruck in the process.

The Grinch made his escape, and police are asking the community to stay on his trail and help hunt the Grinch.

You are encouraged to keep an eye out for him, snap a photo if it’s safe, and share it on social media by tagging the Town of Whitestown and Whitestown Parks and Recreation.

Police hope to catch the Grinch at Whitestown’s Merry at Main event on Saturday, which runs from noon to 3 p.m. at Main Street Park.

The event is free and family-friendly – assuming the Grinch doesn’t get up to his games. It will feature a holiday market with local hand-crafted items, baked goods, and more.

If the Grinch goes unspotted at Merry at Main, there are plenty other events he might attempt to disrupt.

The Santa Parade will also take place on Saturday. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Whitestown Municipal Complex. Santa will be riding aboard a Whitestown Fire Department firetruck, spreading holiday cheer as he travels through local neighborhoods.

Every Saturday in December, kids can visit Santa’s Workshop at Main Street Park. Santa, the Grinch, and the Coca-Cola Bear will make special appearances at the shop – but the guests will change each week so you better visit often to catch every guest in time.

Children can also send letters to Santa and receive a response or prizes in Whitestown. City leaders say they should include a self-addressed, stamped envelope as they drop off their letter in Santa’s red mailbox at the Whitestown Municipal Complex.

Any letters dropped off after Dec. 14 might not get to Santa in time for a response, so send those letters quick!

Prizes will be available while supplies last.

A Winter Market will be held throughout the season at the Whitestown Municipal Complex once a month. Organizers say it offers a wide range of local products, including handmade crafts, fresh produce, baked goods, and farm goods. There will also be live music.

Winter Market Details: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Visit Whitestown’s website to learn more about the holiday events.