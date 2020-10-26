Grocery store housing books, Carmel library branch

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – A local grocery store is now home to books, rather than food. The Carmel Clay Public Library has relocated to an old Marsh store while their building is renovated.

(WISH Photo)

In September, the Main Library (55 4th Ave SE) closed its doors for a two-year construction project. In October, the Merchants’ Square Main Library opened at 2140 E. 116th Street.

The library director, Bob Swanay, said the old grocery store is the only place that could fit all of these books, while the Main Library is under renovation. That means, instead of a freezer section full of frozen goods, people now get a lot of good books to feed their minds.

The temporary location allows for better parking options, a centralized building and enough space to welcome library patrons as well as house inventory. The library at Merchant’s Square will be open until late 2022.

The Main Library building will be undergoing a $40 million renovation in the meantime. The building will increase by 30% and will include the following:

Trending Headlines

Greater program capacity, including a dividable 400-person room and additional rooms for programs and events

New parking garage and covered bridge to the library

Digital media lab within the library instead of in offsite leased space

Outdoor space for the public to enjoy and for library events

The Merchant’s Square location is now open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.