Ground broken on pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Construction is now underway on a multimillion-dollar pharmaceutical facility in Indianapolis.

Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Advanced Accelerator Applications on Monday to break ground on the building.

The $72 million facility will feature advanced manufacturing technology for radio-pharmaceutical products.

Those products mainly help cancer patients.

The location is near the Indianapolis International Airport, which will allow the company to make, package and transport doses anywhere in North American within 72 hours.

The company plans to fill up to 26 high-wage jobs by the end of 2022.

The facility is expected to start its commercial operations in 2023.