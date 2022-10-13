Local

Groundbreaking held for east side family center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Construction is now underway at one east side park in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

Indyparks and community members celebrated the groundbreaking for a new family center at Frederick Douglass park. The 48,000 square foot space will feature expanded facilities and much needed services for children and families.

“Frederick Douglass Park has been an essential part of our city and Martindale-Brightwood community since 1921. It has served as a safe space for our black and brown residents particularly during times when there weren’t many welcoming spaces in Indianapolis. It has also been a space where many beautiful memories have been created. This family center is a direct investment in quality of life for our neighborhood, said City County Council Vice President, Zach Adamson.

The $20 million dollar project is part of a $45 million dollar fund announced by Mayor Hogsett in 2021 for park projects