Groundbreaking on Rev. Charles Williams Park $2.25 million makeover

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders break ground on a near northside park makeover.

Reverend Charles Williams Park sits along side fall creek off Sutherland Avenue.

$2.25 million will be used for a new playground, horseshoe courts, a picnic shelter and an open lawn area.

There will also be a perimeter loop trial connecting the park to a trail.

The city says construction should be done by summer of 2023.