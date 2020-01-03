Group aimed at mentoring young girls puts out call for volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local organization is hoping to kick off the new year by helping build young leaders. It’s called Ladies Under Construction and the program is looking for 20 mentors to partner with 20 young ladies.

Ladies Under Construction is trying to start the new year strong. The founder said so many young girls often miss out on their potential because they don’t have access to resources and positive mentors.

Since 2009, Ladies Under Construction has been working to change that. But with the start of a new decade, they need new people.

The organization focuses on girls between eight and 18 years old. The focus on teaching them self esteem, helping build confidence and much more.

Throughout the year the girls are partnered with mentors and attend events to help build those skills.

Aleayna Moore, who is the founder of Ladies Under Construction, said they need mentors of all kinds. The biggest requirement: have a passion to help a young person grow.

“Ladies Under Construction is because we are all under construction, we’re never complete,” said founder Aleayna Moore. “So if you feel like you’re at a certain step there is somebody that can be able to sow as far as a seed in the ground to be able to let them be what they want to be.”

Moore says young girls need all the resources they can get, that includes mentors and guest speakers.