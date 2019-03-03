Local News

Group marches downtown for changes to gun laws

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A group of Hoosiers spread a message at the Statehouse on Saturday afternoon: "Enough is enough." 

The We LIVE Inc. group, started by Indianapolis students, hosted a march to urge lawmakers to make changes to gun laws. 

People held signs and spoke on the Statehouse steps. Some even sang songs of peace. 

This week, the U.S. House passed two background check bills. One would require checks on all sales and transfers of firearms. The other would extend the background check review period from three days to ten days. 

President Donald Trump already promised to veto the bills if they make it to his desk. 

