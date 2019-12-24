Group of musicians singing, spreading Christmas cheer to uplift spirits

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – The holiday season is a time filled with family, friends, laughter and fun. However, for some it can be a difficult and even lonely time of year.

One group is working to uplift the spirits of those who may need it this season.

A group of 50 music students and professionals from across the state are spreading Christmas cheer throughout the city of Fishers this Christmas Eve.

The group is called the Indy Christmas Caroling Big Band. They travel to nursing homes, restaurants, hospitals and homes of those who need some extra uplifting this holiday season.

Below is the schedule:



•9:00am – Traditions at Brookside: 6311 West County Road, West 900 North, McCordsville

•9:30am – Community North Rehab Center: 7343 Clearvista Drive

•10:00am – Cremer’s :10134 Muirfield Trace, Fishers

•10:30am – Villanyi’s: 13555 East 114th Street, Fishers

•11:00am – Fire Station 92: 11595 Brooks School Rd, Fishers

•11:30am – Farney’s: 11766 Ledgestone Circle, Fishers

•12:00pm – Megan: 12938 Cullerton Way, Fishers,

•12:30pm – Houlihans: 14065 Town Center Blvd, Noblesville

