Group of students speak out in support of Roncalli High School guidance counselor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A group of students spoke out Wednesday morning in support of a Roncalli High School guidance counselor.
Shelly Fitzgerald was placed on leave after it was discovered that she was in a same-sex marriage.
The students said they met with Archbishop Charles Thompson for about an hour.
The students are hoping to have the school's employment contract, which Fitzgerald signed, changed.
