Group of students speak out in support of Roncalli High School guidance counselor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A group of students spoke out Wednesday morning in support of a Roncalli High School guidance counselor.

Shelly Fitzgerald was placed on leave after it was discovered that she was in a same-sex marriage.

The students said they met with Archbishop Charles Thompson for about an hour.

The students are hoping to have the school's employment contract, which Fitzgerald signed, changed.

