Group to hold press conference, share Mayor Hogsett’s response to their law enforcement reform plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Local leaders from “Faith in Indiana” will hold a press conference Thursday to share Mayor Joe Hogsett’s response to their law enforcement reform plan.

The group has called on the mayor to publicly announce his support for the “Live after Agenda,” a seven-part plan focused on law enforcement reform.

Leaders said since their protest Sunday, more than 1,000 people have used their email to send messages directly to the mayor on this topic.

Several protests have popped up across the city in response to Dreasjon “Sean” Reed and others killed by police across the country.

The group wants the mayor to meet and implement the requests by Friday, June 12.

Leaders will read his response to that request at the City County Building at noon on Thursday.