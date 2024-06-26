Growing frustration after Jeep hits girl at school bus stop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 12-year-old girl was in serious condition after getting hit by a car as she walked to a school bus stop on Wednesday morning.

People in the area have expressed growing frustration over the risks encountered at the intersection on the Indianapolis east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck near North Kitley Avenue and East Washington Street around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. That’s east of Irvington.

IMPD says the girl was stable when taken to Riley Hospital for Children in serious condition.

Authorities believe the girl was crossing the street to get to the bus stop when she was struck by a Jeep traveling east on Washington Street.

IMPD informed News 8 at the scene that they detected the smell of alcohol on the female driver’s breath. The driver cooperated with the investigation. The driver was taken for a blood draw, a standard procedure in this type of incident, and was later released pending further investigation.

“We are conducting an investigation, interviews, and taking measurements to see how fast the vehicle was going,” said IMPD Capt. Scott Hessong.

The people who live and work near the area that includes a motel and a dental office were on edge after the girl’s injury, afraid for their safety after a string of accidents on the hazardous road.

Jimmie Freeman, a desk clerk at Skyline Motel, said, “I’ve seen at least 10 or 12 accidents myself. I know there is way more that I didn’t see. I’d come out of my house, see out my windows, with tape going right across. I said, ‘Here we go again!’”

Kerri Combs, a dental assistant at Family Dentistry, said, “People speed way too much and then people will just go right past you so fast. Like, I don’t know where everyone has to go.”

“I mean, first of all, a yellow bus. How do you not see that? Then, you missed the stop arm?” Combs said.

Authorities confirmed the school bus’s flashing stop arm was working and activated at the time of the crash.