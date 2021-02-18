Growing Places Indy to launch festival focusing on culture, cuisine

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Nonprofit farmers market Growing Places Indy has created a new program in Indianapolis where Hoosiers will be able to enjoy an evening of food, arts and culture.
The organization calls the Indy Night Market a festival-style event to celebrate the city’s culture and cuisine.
Growing Places Indy says the goal of Night Market Indy is to enhance the global food-scene in the community and foster local entrepreneurship.
The organization says the series of events creates a space to showcase the city’s “diverse offerings and supporting up-and-coming food concepts while encouraging visitors … to explore historic neighborhoods and spaces.”
To help support the new initiative, GPI has launched a crowdfunding campaign with a goal of raising $15,000 by April 30. The organization says if successful, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will provide a matching grant.
The events will take place in the summer and fall. Click here to learn about the program.