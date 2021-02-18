Growing Places Indy to launch festival focusing on culture, cuisine

This spot on Georgia Street in Indy will host GPI's Indy Night Market this fall. (photo provided)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Nonprofit farmers market Growing Places Indy has created a new program in Indianapolis where Hoosiers will be able to enjoy an evening of food, arts and culture.

The organization calls the Indy Night Market a festival-style event to celebrate the city’s culture and cuisine.

Growing Places Indy says the goal of Night Market Indy is to enhance the global food-scene in the community and foster local entrepreneurship.

The organization says the series of events creates a space to showcase the city’s “diverse offerings and supporting up-and-coming food concepts while encouraging visitors … to explore historic neighborhoods and spaces.”

To help support the new initiative, GPI has launched a crowdfunding campaign with a goal of raising $15,000 by April 30. The organization says if successful, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will provide a matching grant.

The events will take place in the summer and fall. Click here to learn about the program.