Guardsman from Martinsville dies at Indiana training center

Cpl. Larry Litton Jr., 30, of Martinsville, served as an assistant squad leader with the Military Police Co. (Photo Provided/Indiana National Guard)

BUTLERVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A soldier found unresponsive Saturday at a southern Indiana training center later died at a nearby hospital, the Indiana National Guard said Monday.

Cpl. Larry Litton Jr., 30, of Martinsville, served as an assistant squad leader with the Military Police Co.

“CPL Litton was a respected and admired soldier within our organization,” said Cpt. Cameron Molnar, commander of the 384th Military Police Company, said in a statement in a news release. “His love for his family, his fellow service-members, and our country makes this loss a tough and sad time. My deepest sympathy for his family and friends in this very difficult time.”

The cause of his death was under investigation, and the National Guard declined to provide additional details.