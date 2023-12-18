Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Gun falls out of 1st grader’s backpack at Brownsburg elementary school

Gun found in student’s backpack at Brownsburg elementary school

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An unloaded handgun fell out of a 1st-grade student’s backpack during class dismissal at Reagan Elementary School in Brownsburg on Monday.

Brownsburg Police Chief Jennifer Barrett confirmed the situation to News 8 Monday night.

The Brownsburg Community School Corporation Police Department also shared with News 8 a statement that was sent to parents following the incident.

This afternoon at dismissal, an unloaded handgun fell out of a 1st grade student’s backpack when the student was preparing to leave for the day. It has been secured by BCSCPD. The student says that they didn’t know that it was in their backpack. We have met with the student’s family and it’s believed that it was put in the backpack inadvertently by someone other than the student. There will be appropriate consequences issued and the student will not be at school while we have additional discussions with the family. We are currently calling the families of all of the students in this class.

Brownsburg Community School Corporation Police Department

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue bringing internet access...
UnPhiltered /
Texas governor signs bill allowing...
National News /
Earthquake in China kills at...
International News /
Indiana First Dog Henry Holcomb...
News /
‘The coaching staff stood out’:...
Local News /
Indy Eleven face two new...
Indy Eleven /
Break-in reported at north side...
News /
Indiana Fever release 2024 season...
Indiana Fever /