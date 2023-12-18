Gun falls out of 1st grader’s backpack at Brownsburg elementary school

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An unloaded handgun fell out of a 1st-grade student’s backpack during class dismissal at Reagan Elementary School in Brownsburg on Monday.

Brownsburg Police Chief Jennifer Barrett confirmed the situation to News 8 Monday night.

The Brownsburg Community School Corporation Police Department also shared with News 8 a statement that was sent to parents following the incident.