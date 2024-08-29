Gun shop owner urges people to take advantage of free gun locks

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A fierce defender of the Second Amendment, former law enforcement officer turned Beech Grove Firearms owner Greg Burge has been around guns most of his life, but he won’t allow any kids to get near them.

“As a parent and as a grand parent, I can tell you in my household, there are no firearms accessible to my grandchildren,” Burge said.

Burge said he can’t understand how a parent can let a child handle a gun.

Two Indianapolis adults were charged with felony child neglect Tuesday after a toddler shot himself with a gun in a car.

“The first priority of an adult or a parent is to protect the children, and that should always be our first priority,” Burge said.

Beech Grove Firearms partnered with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in handing out free gun locks to customers. No questions asked and no purchase necessary.

“We have people come in here periodically, especially after one of these news stories brings it to light,” Burge said. “They’ll come in, we’re not going to ask a question. You need a child safety lock, you’ll walk out with one.”

A gun lock has a cable with a pad lock at the end of it. The cable can be looped through a semiautomatic pistol’s magazine chamber or through a revolver’s barrel, preventing the gun from firing. A small key locks it into place.

Trigger locks are also available, and tend to work better with long guns.

Nearly every gun manufacturer provides a free gun lock with the purchase of a new weapon.

“Whether it’s a hammer or a firearm, if you don’t make these things safe, then you know the tragedies can occur,” said Burge.

Free gun locks can be obtained at all Indianapolis Public Library branches, courtesy of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office