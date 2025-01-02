Multiple people detained after shots fired at home in Fountain Square

Police say they are holding multiple young people for questioning after gunshots were fired at what officers believe is a short-term rental home in Fountain Square. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they are holding multiple young people for questioning after gunshots were fired at what officers believe is a short-term rental home.

Police received several calls of multiple shots fired around 1:20 a.m. Thursday at a house on Spruce Street near Pleasant Street in Fountain Square, says Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Captain John Arvin.

Capt. Arvin says one caller told a dispatcher they heard 22 gunshots and saw people running from the scene. Investigators believe the house on Spruce Street is a short-term rental.

Arvin told News 8 that officers arriving at the residence saw people running and caught one of them.

Police then escorted between and 20 “juveniles or young adults” out of the house. Officers confiscated 9 guns from them along with a “machine gun switch” and a drum magazine with up to 50 rounds of ammunition

IMPD did not say if anyone was injured.

The people caught inside or near the house were taken to an IndyGo bus brought to the scene to keep them warm. Arvin says one juvenile was picked up by their parents at the scene and everyone else on the bus was taken downtown for questioning.

Investigators got a search warrant to clear the house, but IMPD did not say if anyone else or any other weapons were found inside.

Parents who know their kids have guns needs to step up, Arvin says.

“If your youngster or young adult is leaving the house and you know they have a gun, you’re wrong. You need to be a parent and step up, because when you don’t step up, the police have to get involved, the prosecutor’s office has to get involved and the judges have to get involved. We have to take care of the problems you’re helping create.”