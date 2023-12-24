Hagerstown police searching for two missing juveniles

The Hagerstown Police Department is searching for two juveniles, Rivers Crabtree (left) and Savannah Smith (right), who are both missing from the Hagerstown, Indiana, area. (Provided Photo/Hagerstown Police Department via Facebook)

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators with the Hagerstown Police Department are searching for two juveniles missing from the Hagerstown area.

The juveniles, Rivers Crabtree and Savannah Smith, were last seen together in the Hagerstown area. The Hagerstown Police Department is asking residents in and around the Hagerstown area to check their properties, including outbuildings, for any sign of the two juveniles.

Police ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of the juveniles to call the Hagerstown Police Department at 765-489-4711, or send the department a message on Facebook.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting with the search. Officials ask that anyone with information download the free Wayne County Sheriff’s Office app and submit a tip anonymously.