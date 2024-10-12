Hair salons booking up ahead of Taylor Swift concert in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many hair salons are all but booked up the first weekend in November when Taylor Swift comes to Indianapolis to play three sold-out nights of her Eras Tour.

The Dry Bar Bottleworks is all but booked up from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3. The styling salon says the only availability is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Friday.

Swifties have been fighting the “Great War” for appointments to make sure “Karma” is the breeze in their hair during Taylor weekend.

The Dry Bar Bottleworks is a styling salon in the Mass Ave area. The team there offers hair services to prepare customers for big events like a Taylor Swift concert. They are ready to make everyone look “Bejeweled.”

“We knew it was going to be pretty packed,” said Destiny Bonner, a Dry Bar shop educator. “The girls love Taylor. So, we knew they were going to come in and get their hair done. We’re also doing tinsels. So, like the little sparkly things for your hair.”

Wendy Fitch is attending on Sunday with her daughter and some friends. She was one of “The Lucky Ones” to snag an appointment at Luxori Salon on Monument Circle.

“I think we kinda lucked out because I booked the hair appointments so early because I did get a lot of other rejections from other hair appointments,” Fitch said.

The hair appointments, and the concert itself, are a surprise for Fitch’s daughter, who will turn 10 just a few days after the Sunday show.

They are traveling from Kansas City, Missouri, to see the show. She hopes it will be an “Enchanted” night.

“My daughter and I actually started this hat company as our way to raise money to get to go to Taylor,” Fitch said. “So, like I said, she doesn’t know yet that her hard work paid off and we’re gonna go.”

The Dry Bar had to up staffing for the concert weekend to meet the demand to make people “Gorgeous.”

“I believe we have about 20 people working that entire weekend,” Bonner said.

The moms and salons alike hope everyone leaves these hair appointments saying “Today Was a Fairytale.”