Celebrate Haitian culture at this free Indy library event

People enjoy a Haitian Flag Day celebration May 18, 2024, at Lawrence Community Park in Indianapolis, hosted by the Haitian Association of Indiana. (Photo by Jennifer Wilson Bibbs for Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Do you know anything about the sacred dance of Haiti called Yanvalou? What about Haitian folktales or poetry or storytelling?

Here’s your chance to learn.

The Indianapolis Public Library will host an event from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St., to learn about and celebrate Haitian culture.

Tap Tap Evening will include musicians, speakers and information about local resources. Registration is free.

The local Haitian population has been on the rise, with the Haitian Association of Indiana estimating that anywhere between 20,000 and 30,000 now live in Indianapolis.

Along with educating people about the culture, Tap Tap Evening is a chance for those who are Haitian or of Haitian descent to celebrate their cultural heritage.

Mirror Indy reporter Tyler Fenwick covers housing and labor. Contact him at 317-766-1406 or tyler.fenwick@mirrorindy.org. Follow him on X @ty_fenwick.