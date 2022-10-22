Local

Halloween After Dark returns to Children’s Museum for people 21 and up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Adults ages 21 and up can enjoy the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis without the kids Saturday night.

Halloween After Dark starts at 7:00p.m. and runs through 11:00p.m.

“People 21 and up can experience the thrills of the Haunted House, Scooby Doo Mansion Mayhem, and haunted artifacts from our Collections area,” said Sally Akers, co-head witch. “Be sure to come in costume too! There’s a contest.”

New this year, Hoosiers can participate in The Verdict. “It’s an interactive mock trial. You can be a part of the jury that determines if our mascot Rex committed a crime,” Akers said.

Drinks will be available for purchase at a cash only bar.

Tickets are $45.