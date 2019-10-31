Halloween at Irving Theater

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Irving Ghost walks have been a local tradition for years.

Alan Hunter has lead the tours for 17 years. During the walk, he explains the history of Irvington and shares ghost stories.

Hunter has spent years researching and scripting the Irvington Ghost walks.

The tours help raise funds for the Eastside Irvington community. They have helped to provide food and personal care items for the Irvington homeless shelter.

The tour stretches through the neighborhood and makes its way into the historic Irving Theater.

News 8 stopped in to learn more about the area’s history.