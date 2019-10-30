Halloween makeup safety tips even for the spookiest of costumes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the National Retail Federation, the average person will spend around $30 on Halloween costumes this year.

That’s not just clothes and wigs, but also makeup, which can irritate the skin.

The best way to avoid getting what’s called contact dermatitis is to use your own makeup that your skin is used to.

That’s according to Dr. Christopher Obeime, a dermatologist at St. Vincent.

He says contact dermatitis is a fancy way of saying “skin irritation” that can develop into a more serious rash for some people or even acne.

Dr. Obeime says if you are going to use something new and have acne-prone or sensitive skin, make sure any product packaging says oil-free, for the face, and non-comedogenic.

Non-comedogenic means that it won’t clog the pores.

Avoid putting any color with dyes not approved by the FDA on the face.

It’s also important to throw out last year’s Halloween makeup and buy everything new as makeup does expire.

Dr. Obeime says masks can also cause irritation.

They create a dark and hot environment which can lead to inflammation.

He advises making sure your child is taking the mask on and off every hour to let air in.

If your costume requires nail polish or claws that need glue to stay on, avoid touching the face, especially around the eyes.

Dr. Obeime says the skin on hands, arms and face all react differently.

“The night before, put a little test patch on the forearm and see the next morning how it reacts. Because that area is very sensitive, if you don’t react there there’s a good chance you’re not going to react on your face.” said Dr. Obeime.

He also advises putting an adhesive bandage on the test area to mimic a mask or anything that will cover your face.

It’s also best to wash off makeup with soap and water before any candy counting.

“The earlier it’s off your face, the less likely you are to react to it,” he added.

If a mild rash does develop, use an over-the-counter hydro- cortisone cream for two to three days.

If it doesn’t clear up, call your doctor.