Central Indiana trick-or-treat times 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Everybody scream, it’s almost Halloween! 🎃
Many communities in Indiana will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Thursday, Oct. 31.
This list is not complete. If your community is not listed, please send details to newsdesk@wishtv.com!
Trick-or-Treat Times
Bartholomew County
- Columbus: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Hope: 5-8 p.m.
Boone County
- Jamestown: 6-8 p.m.
- Lebanon: 6-9 p.m.
- Thorntown: 6-9 p.m.
- Whitestown: 6-9 p.m.
- Zionsville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Brown County
- Nashville: 5-7 p.m.
Clinton County
- Frankfort: 5-9 p.m.
- Rossville: 6-8 p.m.
Decatur County
- Greensburg: 5-8 p.m.
Delaware County
- Daleville: 6-8 p.m.
- Muncie: 5-8 p.m.
- Yorktown: 6-8 p.m.
Grant County
- Marion: 5-8 p.m.
Hamilton County
- Arcadia: 6-8 p.m.
- Atlanta: 6-8 p.m.
- Carmel: 5-8 p.m.
- Cicero: 6-8 p.m.
- Fishers: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Noblesville: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Sheridan: 6-8 p.m.
- Westfield: 5-8 p.m.
Hancock County
- Cumberland: 5-8 p.m.
- Fortville: 5-8 p.m.
- Greenfield: 5-8 p.m.
- McCordsville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- New Palestine: 5-8 p.m.
- Shirley: 5-8 p.m.
- Wilkinson: 5-8 p.m.
Hendricks County
- Avon: 6-9 p.m.
- Brownsburg: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Danville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Pittsboro: 6-8 p.m.
- Plainfield: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Henry County
- Knightstown: 5-8 p.m.
- New Castle: 5-8 p.m.
Howard County
- Kokomo: 5-8 p.m.
Johnson County
- Bargersville: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Edinburgh: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Franklin: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Greenwood: 6-8:30 p.m.
- New Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Princes Lakes: 5-8 p.m.
- Trafalgar: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.
Madison County
- Alexandria: 5-8 p.m.
- Anderson: 5-8:30 p.m.
- Elwood: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Pendleton: 6-9 p.m.
Marion County
- Beech Grove: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Clermont: 6-8 p.m.
- Decatur Township Fire Station 71, 73 & 74: 6 – 8 p.m.
- All 44 IFD Stations: 6-8 p.m.
- IMPD Southeast “Safe Trick-or-Treat” (150 Shelby St.): 4-7 p.m.
- Indianapolis: 6-8 p.m.
- Lawrence: 6-8 p.m.
- Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office Halloween Drive-Thru (675 Justice Way): Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m.
- Southport: 6-8 p.m.
- Speedway: 6-8 p.m.
Montgomery County
- Bloomington: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Crawfordsville: 5:30-8 p.m.
Morgan County
- Martinsville: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Mooresville: 5-8 p.m.
Putnam County
- Greencastle: 5-8 p.m.
Rush County
- Rushville: TBA
Shelby County
- Shelbyville: TBA
Tippecanoe County
- Lafayette and West Lafayette: TBA
Wayne County
- Hagerstown: 6-8 p.m.
- Richmond: 6-8 p.m.
Tips for safe trick-or-treating this Halloween
- Wear light-colored clothing short enough to prevent tripping and add reflective tape
- Wear fire-resistant costumes
- Make sure children can see well through face masks
- Don’t wear masks or disguises into businesses
- Adults should accompany young children and children with special needs
- Go out in daylight hours if possible, or carry a flashlight if you’ll be out after dark
- Motorists are reminded to slow down and be aware of their surroundings
- Only give and accept wrapped or packaged treats
- Examine all treats before allowing children to eat them. If you find a suspicious item, contact police as soon as possible at 317-327-3811; if injury is involved, dial 911
- Avoid props such as toy guns, which can look real
- Consider block parties instead of trick-or-treating
- Check the weather and have appropriate dress under costumes in the event of cold temperatures
