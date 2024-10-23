Central Indiana trick-or-treat times 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Everybody scream, it’s almost Halloween! 🎃

Many communities in Indiana will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Thursday, Oct. 31.

This list is not complete. If your community is not listed, please send details to newsdesk@wishtv.com!

Trick-or-Treat Times

Bartholomew County

Columbus: 5:30-8 p.m.

Hope: 5-8 p.m.

Boone County

Jamestown: 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon: 6-9 p.m.

Thorntown: 6-9 p.m.

Whitestown: 6-9 p.m.

Zionsville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Brown County

Nashville: 5-7 p.m.

Clinton County

Frankfort: 5-9 p.m.

Rossville: 6-8 p.m.

Decatur County

Greensburg: 5-8 p.m.

Delaware County

Daleville: 6-8 p.m.

Muncie: 5-8 p.m.

Yorktown: 6-8 p.m.

Grant County

Marion: 5-8 p.m.

Hamilton County

Arcadia: 6-8 p.m.

Atlanta: 6-8 p.m.

Carmel: 5-8 p.m.

Cicero: 6-8 p.m.

Fishers: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Noblesville: 5:30-8 p.m.

Sheridan: 6-8 p.m.

Westfield: 5-8 p.m.

Hancock County

Cumberland: 5-8 p.m.

Fortville: 5-8 p.m.

Greenfield: 5-8 p.m.

McCordsville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

New Palestine: 5-8 p.m.

Shirley: 5-8 p.m.

Wilkinson: 5-8 p.m.

Hendricks County

Avon: 6-9 p.m.

Brownsburg: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Danville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Pittsboro: 6-8 p.m.

Plainfield: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Henry County

Knightstown: 5-8 p.m.

New Castle: 5-8 p.m.

Howard County

Kokomo: 5-8 p.m.

Johnson County

Bargersville: 6-8:30 p.m.

Edinburgh: 6-8:30 p.m.

Franklin: 6-8:30 p.m.

Greenwood: 6-8:30 p.m.

New Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.

Princes Lakes: 5-8 p.m.

Trafalgar: 6-8:30 p.m.

Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.

Madison County

Alexandria: 5-8 p.m.

Anderson: 5-8:30 p.m.

Elwood: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Pendleton: 6-9 p.m.

Marion County

Beech Grove: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Clermont: 6-8 p.m.

Decatur Township Fire Station 71, 73 & 74: 6 – 8 p.m.

All 44 IFD Stations: 6-8 p.m.

IMPD Southeast “Safe Trick-or-Treat” (150 Shelby St.): 4-7 p.m.

Indianapolis: 6-8 p.m.

Lawrence: 6-8 p.m.

Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office Halloween Drive-Thru (675 Justice Way): Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m.

Southport: 6-8 p.m.

Speedway: 6-8 p.m.

Montgomery County

Bloomington: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Crawfordsville: 5:30-8 p.m.

Morgan County

Martinsville: 6-8:30 p.m.

Mooresville: 5-8 p.m.

Putnam County

Greencastle: 5-8 p.m.

Rush County

Rushville: TBA

Shelby County

Shelbyville: TBA

Tippecanoe County

Lafayette and West Lafayette: TBA

Wayne County

Hagerstown: 6-8 p.m.

Richmond: 6-8 p.m.

