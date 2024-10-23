Search
Central Indiana trick-or-treat times 2024

(L-R) Aaron Cana, Noa and Ezdra pose for a picture as they go trick-or-treating for Halloween on October 31, 2020. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Everybody scream, it’s almost Halloween! 🎃

Many communities in Indiana will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Thursday, Oct. 31.

This list is not complete. If your community is not listed, please send details to newsdesk@wishtv.com!

Trick-or-Treat Times

Bartholomew County

  • Columbus: 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Hope: 5-8 p.m.

Boone County

  • Jamestown: 6-8 p.m.
  • Lebanon: 6-9 p.m.
  • Thorntown: 6-9 p.m.
  • Whitestown: 6-9 p.m.
  • Zionsville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Brown County

  • Nashville: 5-7 p.m.

Clinton County

  • Frankfort: 5-9 p.m.
  • Rossville: 6-8 p.m.

Decatur County

  • Greensburg: 5-8 p.m.

Delaware County

  • Daleville: 6-8 p.m.
  • Muncie: 5-8 p.m.
  • Yorktown: 6-8 p.m.

Grant County

  • Marion: 5-8 p.m.

Hamilton County

  • Arcadia: 6-8 p.m.
  • Atlanta: 6-8 p.m.
  • Carmel: 5-8 p.m.
  • Cicero: 6-8 p.m.
  • Fishers: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Noblesville: 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Sheridan: 6-8 p.m.
  • Westfield: 5-8 p.m.

Hancock County

  • Cumberland: 5-8 p.m.
  • Fortville: 5-8 p.m.
  • Greenfield: 5-8 p.m.
  • McCordsville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • New Palestine: 5-8 p.m.
  • Shirley: 5-8 p.m.
  • Wilkinson: 5-8 p.m.

Hendricks County

  • Avon: 6-9 p.m.
  • Brownsburg: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Danville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Pittsboro: 6-8 p.m.
  • Plainfield: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Henry County

  • Knightstown: 5-8 p.m.
  • New Castle: 5-8 p.m.

Howard County

  • Kokomo: 5-8 p.m.

Johnson County

  • Bargersville: 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Edinburgh: 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Franklin: 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Greenwood: 6-8:30 p.m.
  • New Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Princes Lakes: 5-8 p.m.
  • Trafalgar: 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.

Madison County

  • Alexandria: 5-8 p.m.
  • Anderson: 5-8:30 p.m.
  • Elwood: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Pendleton: 6-9 p.m.

Marion County

  • Beech Grove: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Clermont: 6-8 p.m.
  • Decatur Township Fire Station 71, 73 & 74: 6 – 8 p.m.
  • All 44 IFD Stations: 6-8 p.m.
  • IMPD Southeast “Safe Trick-or-Treat” (150 Shelby St.): 4-7 p.m.
  • Indianapolis: 6-8 p.m.
  • Lawrence: 6-8 p.m.
  • Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office Halloween Drive-Thru (675 Justice Way): Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m.
  • Southport: 6-8 p.m.
  • Speedway: 6-8 p.m.

Montgomery County

  • Bloomington: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

  • Crawfordsville: 5:30-8 p.m.

Morgan County

  • Martinsville: 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Mooresville: 5-8 p.m.

Putnam County

  • Greencastle: 5-8 p.m.

Rush County

  • Rushville: TBA

Shelby County

  • Shelbyville: TBA

Tippecanoe County

  • Lafayette and West Lafayette: TBA

Wayne County

  • Hagerstown: 6-8 p.m.
  • Richmond: 6-8 p.m.

Tips for safe trick-or-treating this Halloween

  • Wear light-colored clothing short enough to prevent tripping and add reflective tape  
  • Wear fire-resistant costumes  
  • Make sure children can see well through face masks  
  • Don’t wear masks or disguises into businesses  
  • Adults should accompany young children and children with special needs  
  • Go out in daylight hours if possible, or carry a flashlight if you’ll be out after dark  
  • Motorists are reminded to slow down and be aware of their surroundings  
  • Only give and accept wrapped or packaged treats  
  • Examine all treats before allowing children to eat them. If you find a suspicious item, contact police as soon as possible at 317-327-3811; if injury is involved, dial 911 
  • Avoid props such as toy guns, which can look real  
  • Consider block parties instead of trick-or-treating  
  • Check the weather and have appropriate dress under costumes in the event of cold temperatures  

