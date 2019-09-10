Hamilton Co. Commissioners approve tougher penalties for animal neglect

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — There are new rules coming in Hamilton County to help protect animals in extreme weather conditions. County commissioners approved changes to the animal ordinance, including tougher penalties for animal neglect.

The last time the county updated its animal ordinance was in 2006.

Now, there are new temperature guidelines and a better understanding of adequate food, water and shelter for pets.

The ordinance details new definitions and penalties for backyard breeders, puppy mills, animal abuse and neglect.

Offenders can lose their pets, face up to a $2,500 fine and possibly be required to undergo counseling.

Also, the new temperature range for animals left outside is between 40 and 80 degrees. A pet must be kept inside if above 80 or below 40. Situations can vary based on an officer’s discretion.

More than a hundred people packed the county commissioners chambers Monday afternoon, almost all in favor of the amendment.

Concern grew over the safety and well-being of animals left outside during freezing temperatures last winter.

County commissioners organized a committee from the Humane Society for Hamilton County and Hamilton County Animal Control office to reevaluate the ordinance and create new guidelines.

The ordinance will be enforceable in unincorporated areas of the county starting November 15.