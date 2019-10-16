Hamilton Co. free clinic will serve 1,200 patients by the end of 2019

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A free clinic in Hamilton County helps residents without health insurance. Now, they’re busier than ever and on the move throughout the county with their new mobile clinic.

By the end of 2019, Heart and Soul Clinic predicts they’ll see more than 1,200 patients.

They’ve been around for 10 years and there are an estimated 30,000 people in Hamilton County without health insurance and the clinic says that doesn’t count refugees and those who are undocumented.

The clinic provides primary care and dental care for not only Hamilton County, but for central Indiana.

Their biggest accomplishment is that they provide ongoing chronic healthcare to people uninsured, like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and lung disease. Those people come in for check ups and ongoing adjustment of medications.

Some may wonder why the wealthiest county in the state would be in such a need.

Dr. Barbara Haehner: “There’s a large number of working poor up north and even in Noblesville and so people think of Hamilton County, it is the richest county in Indiana, but there are still many, many people that are in need here,” Heart and Soul Clinic Medical Director Dr. Barbara Haehner said. “The amount of help dollars are less here in Hamilton County for that reason.”

The clinic operates on less than $200,000 dollars a year. That comes from nine ongoing yearly grants and private donations. They rely 70% on those grants, which are not guaranteed.

A benefactor helped renovate the new space in Westfield and pays the rent and utilities. The clinic also has a partnership with Westfield Pharmacy and helps provide prescriptions to patients at a lower cost.

The clinic has a mobile unit which travels to food pantries around the area. They partner with Grace Care Center and are there three days a month. The clinic also travels to Carmel United Methodist.

To view clinic hours, click here.