Hamilton Co. Humane Society offers $10 adoptions for Clear the Shelter event

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Humane Society for Hamilton County announced on Monday that it will participate in the 10th annual Clear The Shelters adoption event involving $10 adoptions.

According to a release, the shelter is currently caring for over 600 animals in need of rescue. To celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary, they are offering adoptions for just $10.

All adoptions include a free one-month supply of preventatives, spay/neuter, microchip, one round of age-appropriate vaccinations/deworming, a wellness exam at a participating veterinarian, and a starter bag of food.

Additionally, the first 50 attendees will receive a free goodie bag.

Things to know for Clear the Shelter event

Those interested in adopting or fostering a cat or dog can fill out an application in advance at hshcadoptions.com.

If you have a dog(s), bring them with you to meet an adoptable dog.

Everyone in the household must meet with the animal.

If you rent or lease, bring your pet policy.

Must present a government-issued ID.

Clear the Shelters will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Humane Society For Hamilton County, 10501 Hague Rd.