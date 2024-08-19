Search
Hamilton Co. Humane Society offers $10 adoptions for Clear the Shelter event

Humane Society of Hamilton County (Provided photo/Humane Society of Hamilton County Facebook)
by: Daja Stowe
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Humane Society for Hamilton County announced on Monday that it will participate in the 10th annual Clear The Shelters adoption event involving $10 adoptions.

According to a release, the shelter is currently caring for over 600 animals in need of rescue. To celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary, they are offering adoptions for just $10.

All adoptions include a free one-month supply of preventatives, spay/neuter, microchip, one round of age-appropriate vaccinations/deworming, a wellness exam at a participating veterinarian, and a starter bag of food.

Additionally, the first 50 attendees will receive a free goodie bag.

Things to know for Clear the Shelter event

  • Those interested in adopting or fostering a cat or dog can fill out an application in advance at hshcadoptions.com.
  • If you have a dog(s), bring them with you to meet an adoptable dog.
  • Everyone in the household must meet with the animal.
  • If you rent or lease, bring your pet policy.
  • Must present a government-issued ID.

Clear the Shelters will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Humane Society For Hamilton County, 10501 Hague Rd.

