Hamilton Co. Humane Society over capacity: Find love with ‘priceless’ adoption event Saturday

FISHERS, Ind. (The Reporter) — On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Humane Society for Hamilton County, 10501 Hague Road, Fishers, will hold a “priceless” adoption event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As the love of a furry family member is priceless, HSHC will ask adopters to make a donation of any amount at the time of adoption. With a shelter over capacity, now is the time to adopt a new furry family member and help create additional space. HSHC rescues over 1,000 animals at risk for euthanasia each year from outside Hamilton County, but recently has been unable to do so due to space constraints.

“Not only are the animals of Hamilton County counting on you,” said Megan Davis, a HSHC representative, “but so are animals all over the state. HSHC is a haven for animals in need who depend on us for their second chance.”

HSHC requires canine adopters to bring all family members as well as any dogs in the home to meet with a potential shelter dog. Cat adopters must bring all human family members. Those renting properties are recommended to bring the landlord’s pet policy. All adopters are required to present a government-issued ID.