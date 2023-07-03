Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Greg Garrison recovering after heart attack

Hamilton County Prosecutor Greg Garrison is recovering from a heart attack. The 75-year-old Garrison was the longtime host of "The Garrison Show" on WIBC and Network Indiana. (Provided Photo/WIBC)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hamilton County Prosecutor Greg Garrison is recovering after a recent heart attack.

Garrison, 75, had a heart attack last week at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis but is expected to be okay, according to News 8’s newsgathering partners at WIBC-FM.

Garrison, a Republican, defeated Democrat Jessica Paxson in the November election after beating out a Republican incumbent in the May primary.

During his campaign, Garrison cited his long experience in both public and private practice and his work training attorneys. He previously served as Marion County deputy prosecutor and gained national attention in 1992 as the special prosecutor in the rape trial of boxer Mike Tyson.

Garrison was also the host of “The Garrison Show” on WIBC and Network Indiana for nearly 20 years. He made his debut in January 2000 as the replacement for Mike Pence and hosted his final show on June 9, 2017.