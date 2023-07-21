Search
Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds prepares for new pavilion

by: Jett Zweigel
Posted: / Updated:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A groundbreaking and rebranding highlighted Thursday’s start of the Hamilton County 4-H Fair.

A groundbreaking for a Bicentennial Pavilion happened Thursday morning.

Leaders say the pavilion is part of a three-phase improvement plan that will see the 4-H Fairgrounds rebranded as “The Silos at 37 Hamilton County: 4-H Fairgrounds and Events Center.”

The plan also calls improvements to the Exhibition Center plus eight new air-conditioned buildings.

Construction on Phase 1 is set to begin in the fall. It’s scheduled to open in late 2024.

The fair will run from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. through Sunday at the fairgrounds off State Road 37 west of Pleasant Street.

The 4-H program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, offers training to young people in agriculture, home economics, conservation, citizenship and other activities.

