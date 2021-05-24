Local

Hamilton County announces concerts for summer series at Westfield park

In an undated photo, The Flying Toasters perform at the pavilion in Cool Creek Park in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Don Nicholls)
by: Gregg Montgomery
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Popular duo Dave and Rae will kick off the Cool Creek Summer Concert Series, the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday.

Admission is $5 for the shows starting at 7 p.m. Ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Concert-goers can bring blankets and lawn chairs. Vendors will off food and sweets. The park is at 2000 E. 151st Street, just north of Village Park Plaza shopping center. Concerts will be at the park’s pavilion.

Here’s the lineup:

The concert series was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

