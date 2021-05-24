Hamilton County announces concerts for summer series at Westfield park

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Popular duo Dave and Rae will kick off the Cool Creek Summer Concert Series, the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday.
Admission is $5 for the shows starting at 7 p.m. Ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Concert-goers can bring blankets and lawn chairs. Vendors will off food and sweets. The park is at 2000 E. 151st Street, just north of Village Park Plaza shopping center. Concerts will be at the park’s pavilion.
Here’s the lineup:
- June 11: Dave & Rae.
- June 18: Barometer Soup, Jimmy Buffett tribute band.
- July 9: 45 RPM “British invasion” 1960s music band.
- July 16: The Doo! Band.
- July 30: Stella Luna and the Satellites.
- Aug. 6: The Flying Toasters.
The concert series was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.