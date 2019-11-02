Hamilton County celebrates Day of the Dead

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Nickel Plate Arts hosted a Day of the Dead celebration at its First Friday event.

Day of the Dead is an ancient Mexican tradition to celebrate and honor friends and family members who have died.

During the event, a Hamilton County historian led people on a guided tour of a local graveyard. Friday night’s event also included a community offrenda, which is a traditional part of Day of the Dead festivities, and other family friendly activities.

Aili McGill, executive director of Nickel Plate Arts, said, “We think it’s really important to highlight the fact that Hamilton County is a very diverse and that we want to embrace and welcome everyone who comes to our community or who lives here, so Day of the Dead is a great opportunity to not only show off our Halloween costumes again, but to also really connect with a different culture.”

This was Nickel Plate Arts’ fifth year to host a Day of the Dead celebration.