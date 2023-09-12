Hamilton County celebrating women in law enforcement

NOBELSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Women in Hamilton County are changing the game in law enforcement, a field traditionally dominated by men.

In recent years, more women are now deciding to join the ranks of law enforcement professionals.

In celebration of National Police Woman Day, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the “Women in Law Enforcement Forum” on Wednesday. It’s located at 18106 Cumberland Road in Noblesville and is set to start at 6:30 PM.

HCSO officials say the event aims to highlight the experiences and perspectives of female law enforcement employees, offering insight into their roles and responsibilities.

At the forum, female law enforcement professionals will discuss their careers, including hiring standards, academy expectations, healthcare benefits, day-to-day duties, and unique challenges they face.

Attendees will also hear from guest speakers from the Cherish Center Child Advocacy Center and a member of the Hamilton County Sexual Assault Response Team.