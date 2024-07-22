Hamilton County comes together to fight local food insecurity

Reporter Owner Ray Adler (center) hands a donation check to Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank Executive Director Anita Hagen. They were joined by 4-H’ers Maddy Higgins, Tanner Dawson, Abby Sheller, Ellie Miller, Abby Holloway, Valerie Adams, Caleb Smith in front, Ray Adler, Anita Hagen, Beth Adams, Kaylee Smith, Annie Sheller, Olivia HIggins, Lilly Higgins, Jack Higgins. Not pictured: Larry Endicott, Faith Lehman, Caleb Lehman, Cade Henderson, Tyler Drummond, Lilly Henderson, and Rees Knapp. (Provided Photo/The Reporter)

(THE REPORTER) — In 2022, owners of The Hamilton County Reporter brought back the tradition of printing comprehensive 4-H results in a special publication filled with abundant color photos of 4-H kids and their projects. We also started a new tradition: using the advertising money from our 4-H publication as a way to help families in need.

For the last nine years, Hamilton County Harvest (HCH) Food Bank has run a program called Meating the Need which provides healthy LOCAL protein for the county’s most vulnerable kids and families and strengthens the partnerships between farm families and the greater community.

On Tuesday, July 23 at the 4-H Livestock Auction, HCH will purchase – with help from donors – beef, dairy cattle, and hogs from LOCAL 4-H members. Meating the Need donations go towards the sale of the animals and to the 4-H members as they pursue their 4-H, education, and life goals.

On Thursday, July 18, Reporter Owner Ray Adler presented a check to HCH Executive Director Anita Hagen to help feed families in Hamilton County.

This year the need is greater and so is the amount of the donation.

No matter how many times some people will tell you that the economy is great, and that we are better off than we were only a few years ago, more people and more businesses are struggling now. One consequence of that fact is that HCH must pay more to have 4-H auction animals processed into protein portions for local families.

For those few of you who might dispute the fact that this economy is challenging, and the need for donations like this is greater than ever, consider this:

22,370 Hamilton County residents are food insecure, including 5,110 children.

Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank reports a 30 percent increase in need in 2023 and a 50 percent increase in food purchasing.

Meals on Wheels reports 62 percent of its clients are requesting financial assistance which is a 52 percent increase since 2022.

Feeding Team is up to 67 self-service pantries.

When Hagen told this newspaper HCH would have to pay thousands of dollars more this year than they ever have before, we reached out to our advertisers asking them to help us help others.

“The response was humbling,” Publisher Stu Clampitt said. “All our costs are higher this year too: postage, press fees, gas for delivery. But this community has an incredible heart for service and our advertisers all stepped up in a big way to help the Meating the Need program. This year we were able to give $5,000 to help HCH fill the gap.”

Reporter Owner Ray Adler said the newspaper is just doing what it should.

“This is exactly what newspapers are supposed to do,” Adler said. “Don’t thank us. Thank everyone who said yes when we asked them to pitch in.”

In its history, the Meating the Need program has already provided over 32,225 pounds of meat for Hamilton County food pantries and meals programs.

“The Reporter is privileged to be able to support important programs like Meating the Need,” Reporter Owner and Circulation Director Isaac Taylor said. “We make good on our commitments to the people of this county precisely because of the sense of responsibility we share with countless other conscientious businesses and organizations.”

The Reporter wants to stress that the HCH donation check was not from the newspaper, but from the numerous people and businesses who gave their support to both bring 4-H results back to print, and to help our neighbors who are struggling in the current economy.

We think every 4-H kid deserves to have their name in the newspaper. Keep reading The Reporter for updates on those forthcoming 4-H results!

“Some days I really love this job,” Clampitt said. “I am deeply proud of this community for stepping up to help HCHFB and Hamilton County 4-H.”

These 4-H’ers will donate their livestock to this year’s Meating the Need program. (Pictured) Tanner Dawson, Abby Sheller, Caleb Smith, Ellie Miller, Abby Holloway, Valerie Adams, Maddy Higgins, Beth Adams, Kaylee Smith, Annie Sheller, Olivia Higgins, Lilly Higgins, Jack Higgins. Not pictured: Larry Endicott, Faith Lehman, Caleb Lehman, Cade Henderson, Tyler Drummond, Lilly Henderson, and Rees Knapp. (Provided Photo/The Reporter)