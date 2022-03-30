Hamilton County deputy dies following ‘long, hard-fought battle with illness’

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department died Tuesday after a “long, hard-fought battle with illness,” the department said in a tweet Wednesday.
Doug Sanford had served as the animal control officer since 2015, according to the department. He was 48.
“[Sanford] was a great husband, father, personal friend and a servant leader and will be sorely missed,” Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush said in a statement included in the thread.
No further details about the circumstances surrounding Sanford’s death were provided.