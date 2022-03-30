Local

Hamilton County deputy dies following ‘long, hard-fought battle with illness’

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department died Tuesday after a “long, hard-fought battle with illness,” the department said in a tweet Wednesday.

Doug Sanford had served as the animal control officer since 2015, according to the department. He was 48.

It is with a very heavy heart that HCSO announces the passing of Deputy Doug Sanford. After a long, hard-fought battle with illness, Doug is now at rest. Funeral services and arrangements will be forthcoming. Please keep Deputy Sanford’s family in your thoughts and prayers during pic.twitter.com/VXlGmh6ZHy — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (Indiana) (@HCSOIndiana) March 30, 2022

“[Sanford] was a great husband, father, personal friend and a servant leader and will be sorely missed,” Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush said in a statement included in the thread.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding Sanford’s death were provided.