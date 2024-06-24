Hamilton County Fallen Firefighters Memorial will be dedicated on July 10

This installation memorializes not only Hamilton County’s five fallen firefighters, but the many first responders who perished during the attacks on September 11, 2001. (Photo provided by Mike Cook via The Reporter)

(THE REPORTER) — After 16 years of work from many committed individuals, the Hamilton County Fallen Firefighters Memorial is nearly ready for the public to enjoy.

Following approximately one year of construction, the memorial will be dedicated during an official ceremony at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10. The memorial is located along the White River west of the Judicial Center in downtown Noblesville. Local government and fire department officials will speak at the event.

During the ceremony, the centerpiece bronze statue will be revealed, as well as memorial columns listing the names of the five fallen firefighters: Bryon J. Galbreath, d. Aug. 15, 1951; Cyrus “Skip” Clark, d. Dec. 3, 1960; Raymond E. Moulder, d. Oct. 13, 1967; Mark Glenn “Robo” Robinson, d. June 19, 2017; and Gary Southerland, d. Jan. 12, 2020.

The event will also feature the raising of the colors by the combined Hamilton County Fire Departments color guard, a back drop of the large garrison flag, and traditional drum and bagpipes.

Join the fire service community for the unveiling of this important memorial. It’s the culmination of years of work to remember five firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty and a permanent memorial for the victims of the attacks on September 11, 2001.