Hamilton County Health Department to host Poison Prevention webinar

(THE REPORTER) — March is Poison Prevention Month, a great time to raise awareness about the dangers of accidental poisoning and educate the public about the prevention of poisoning incidents, particularly among children.

That’s why the Hamilton County Health Department is partnering with the Indiana Poison Control Center (IPC) to host a free webinar at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27.

“More than 90 percent of poisonings happen in the home,” said Jim Ginder, Health Education Specialist at the Hamilton County Health Department. “Our goal is to educate parents and caregivers about common household hazards, effective child-proofing techniques, and what to do in case of an emergency.”

“Most poison exposures are not life-threatening and can be handled at home with the help of a specialist,” said Adam Overberg, Clinical Toxicologist and IPC Director. “Calling IPC is fast, free, and confidential, and can prevent unneeded visits to urgent care or an emergency room. But ultimately our goal is to prevent those exposures by creating a safe space for children.”

Registration for the webinar is free and open to the public. Go to tinyurl.com/poisonpreventionwebinar to register.

If a parent suspects their child has ingested a harmful substance, they should immediately call Poison Control (1-800-222-1222) for guidance.